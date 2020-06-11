House’s Peterson laments lack of influence in farm relief aid

House Agriculture Chairman Collin C. Peterson said coronavirus legislation that gave billions of dollars to the Agriculture Department for an economic relief package left his committee little say about the distribution of $16 billion in payments to farmers and ranchers.

“I am concerned that the Ag Committee has basically been neutered in this whole process, and we don’t have really anything to say about anything. We’re getting all the flak from people,” the Minnesota Democrat said Wednesday in a phone interview with CQ Roll Call.

He said constituents have been calling to complain about flaws they see in the structure of the payments and don’t believe his explanation that he has little input beyond voting for the March 27 legislation. The bill provided $9.5 billion in appropriated funds and $14 billion in borrowing authority for the Commodity Credit Corporation to construct a relief plan.

Peterson and subcommittee leaders Jim Costa, D-Calif., Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., and Filemon Vela, D-Texas, sent Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue a letter relaying questions and criticism Peterson says they have collected from other lawmakers, people in their districts and farm groups.

“We thought some of these issues were valid and legitimate and they deserved answers so we sent the letter,” Peterson said.