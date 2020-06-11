GAO: DHS agency misspent emergency funds on dirt bikes, dog food

Customs and Border Protection violated the law by spending emergency funding specifically designated for “consumables and medical care” for migrants on other items, including dirt bikes, boats and dog food, according to a Government Accountability Office decision released Thursday.

In June 2019, Congress passed a $4.59 billion supplemental spending bill to help border authorities improve conditions at their overcrowded facilities and process the large numbers of families and unaccompanied children arriving at the southern border to request asylum.

The GAO said it came across the misspending by CBP after auditing the Department of Homeland Security agency for the way it had handled that surge of migrants.

"We conclude that CBP violated the purpose statute when it obligated amounts expressly appropriated for consumables and medical care and establishing and operating migrant care and processing facilities for other purposes," according to the GAO decision.

The purpose statute requires that agencies spend money only on the goods and services for which it has been appropriated.