Court denies AFL-CIO request to require COVID-19 rule from OSHA

A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a petition from the AFL-CIO seeking a court order to force the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue an emergency temporary standard on infection control in the workplace.

“In light of the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the regulatory tools that the OSHA has at its disposal to ensure that employers are maintaining hazard-free work environments …the OSHA reasonably determined that an ETS is not necessary at this time,” a three-judge panel wrote in a unanimous decision.

While the most recent coronavirus relief bill passed by the House also would require OSHA to issue an emergency temporary standard, Republican control of the Senate suggests that organized labor may have little leverage to force the Labor Department to issue more than the sector-by-sector guidance that has been its standard on workplace safety.

“The OSHA’s decision not to issue an ETS is entitled to considerable deference,” the court wrote in a brief order.

The Labor Department’s chief lawyer, Solicitor Kate O’Scannlain, and OSHA head Loren Sweatt issued a statement welcoming the decision.