A mercurial Trump foils Charlotte’s best-laid RNC plans, probably

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Well, it seemed like a good idea at the time, especially for a city that wants to be world class. Charlotte would join that list of cities to have hosted both Democratic and Republican national conventions. Its hotels and restaurants and streets would be bustling. Its arena would be filled with crowds, greeting the acceptance speech of repeat GOP standard-bearer Donald Trump, guaranteed grabber of headlines (and other things, as the Access Hollywood video attests).

And the world would be watching.

Well, the world is watching, all right, as what was a somewhat grudging but eventually accommodating relationship has deteriorated into sniping and bickering, with a nasty split on the horizon.

As usual, the catalyst for the acrimony was Trump himself.

Slim pickings

In truth, the connection with Charlotte was tenuous from the start, as the city found itself nearly alone in bidding for the Republican National Convention about two years ago. Las Vegas kind of, sort of raised its hand, but Charlotte went all in. The business community saw economic opportunity and remembered the more than $150 million it was estimated the 2012 Democratic convention that nominated President Barack Obama for a second term brought in, while the city council approved the move, albeit by a close 6-5 vote.