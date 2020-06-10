White House ‘definitely’ wants more COVID-19 aid, Mnuchin says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin provided more hints Wednesday about what the next coronavirus economic relief package might look like.

“I definitely think we are going to need another bipartisan legislation to put more money into the economy,” he told the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee. “I think whatever we do going forward needs to be much more targeted, particularly to the industries and small businesses that are having the most difficulty in reopening as a result of COVID-19."

“We’re going to need money for businesses to encourage businesses to rehire people — especially in areas that have been most impacted, whether it's travel, leisure, [or] restaurants,” he said, signaling more support for a $450 back-to-work bonus idea floated by Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

Mnuchin also said he wants to address the extra $600-a-week in unemployment benefits, “where in certain cases we were paying people more not to work.” But Mnuchin added that disincentive to going back to work hasn’t had as large an impact as many Republicans feared. “We’ve seen from the recent numbers, that didn’t have a big impact because people want their jobs,” he said.

Mnuchin also said the administration would “seriously look at whether we want to do more direct money to stimulate the economy,” with a focus on getting Americans back to work.