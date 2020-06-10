Unclear back-to-school plans add uncertainty for meal providers

School food directors across the country are preparing for an uncertain year as their trade association calls for the Agriculture Department to consider giving all schools the option to provide free meals to all students.

The School Nutrition Association, citing double-digit unemployment rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sent a letter asking the USDA to extend 10 national waivers that eased rules such as requiring students to sit down and eat their meals in a central location.

The association also wants the USDA to lift a rule for the 2020-2021 school year that says open sites for meals must be in communities where at least 50 percent of the children come from families with incomes at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty line. If the rule is waived, school meal providers could distribute food free of charge to any child within a site’s service area.

Under the national lunch and breakfast programs, the department reimburses participating schools for free or reduced-price meals.

The association’s spokeswoman, Diane Pratt-Heavner, said the organization would like the USDA to allow schools or districts interested in providing universal free meals on campus to do so. The option known as community eligibility is currently available to schools where 40 percent of the enrolled student population receives some form of public assistance.