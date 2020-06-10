Trump rejects renaming bases that honor Confederate generals

President Donald Trump would veto the annual defense policy bill if it included language renaming any military bases named for Confederate generals after Union generals ⁠— or anyone else, for that matter.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed that after Trump said in a statement handed out in the briefing room (as well as on Twitter) that he is outright rejecting the idea of renaming "as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc."

Those bases are all named for Confederate generals.

"The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these hallowed grounds, and won two World Wars," Trump said in the statement. "Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations."

Trump's announcement comes as the nation's race relations are in the hot spotlight. Protesters in dozens of cities across the country, including outside Trump's own front door, are pushing for major policing overhauls in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd, an African American man, by a Minneapolis police officer.