Trump health official’s approach to contracts faces scrutiny

A company that won a $628 million contract from the Department of Health and Human Services last week is one Robert Kadlec, the official who leads the agency's pandemic response, knows well.

Kadlec, the assistant secretary for preparedness and response, served as a consultant to Emergent Biosolutions until 2015, according to a company spokeswoman. Since Kadlec's 2017 confirmation, the biodefense company has received more than $1.2 billion from the division Kadlec oversees, including a part of HHS known as the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, federal records and company news releases show. Emergent Biosolutions is scheduled to get more.

The contract raises questions because a whistleblower complaint filed in May by former BARDA Director Rick Bright alleges Kadlec and other officials may have broken the law by awarding lucrative contracts to former business acquaintances and friends.

Bright's concerns date back to 2017, but are of particular interest since Congress awarded HHS billions of dollars this year to combat COVID-19.

Under pressure from Democrats, the HHS Office of Inspector General is now weighing a review of BARDA contracts from fiscal 2017 through May 2019.