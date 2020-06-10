The politics of confusion tests both Trump and Biden

The American electorate today is understandably distressed and perhaps a little more than confused over the turn of events in the past few months. Who could blame them?

To say that people have been subjected to a barrage of conflicting messages in recent weeks is more than an understatement, starting with COVID-19.

First, they were told that masks were unnecessary and might do more harm than good. The World Health Organization said only health care workers needed them. Then, the public was told masks are now mandatory and essential to defeating the virus. Last week, the WHO changed its tune, announcing that masks were needed when social distancing wasn’t possible. Meanwhile, try buying a loaf of bread or a gallon of milk in an American grocery store without one.

As the pandemic spread and the economy was shut down, people were also told it was critical for them to stay at home. And they did, while they watched businesses, large and small, close their doors, waiting for the elusive “flattening of the curve.” Gatherings of over 10 were forbidden. No more backyard barbecues or church on Sunday — banned in the name of joint sacrifice for the greater good — and people accepted this new normal.

But then they began to see that some governors refused to shut down their states or reopened them earlier than others with minimal impact, while the science and health care community argued about the cause and effect of the virus and how to handle it.