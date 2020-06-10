National Park Service to remove ban on some hunting practices in Alaska

The National Park Service unveiled a rule to allow once-banned hunting tactics such as the shooting of hibernating bears on 22 million acres of federal land in Alaska, a move the state delegation supports.

The rule, finalized Tuesday and slated to go into effect in 30 days, in time for summer hunting, allows on federal land methods that environmentalists and conservationists denounce as cruel and gruesome, like shooting bears and cubs in their dens, killing caribou from motorized boats and chasing bears with dogs.

In a proposal Wednesday for a different rule, the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service moved to weaken hunting restrictions in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, in southern Alaska, including to allow use of so-called bait stations to lure and kill brown bears. And the FWS proposed in April expanding hunting and fishing on 97 wildlife refuges and nine fish hatcheries nationwide — a total of 2.3 million acres.

“The Trump administration just seems dead-set on appeasing trophy hunters,” Collette Adkins, carnivore conservation director at the Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental organization, said in an interview. “It’s kind of a killing contest.”

Both agencies are within the Interior Department, and they say the moves this week align federal law with Alaska state law.