Congress weighs next steps on WHO relationship

Lawmakers are considering new ways to approach the World Health Organization, as President Donald Trump’s intentions behind his threat to terminate the relationship remain unclear.

The WHO retains bipartisan support from Congress, even in the face of evidence that top officials praised China as the country delayed sharing critical information about the coronavirus outbreak. But many Republicans are seeking more transparency and accountability, with some even calling on WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign.

The next steps remain uncertain almost two weeks after Trump announced in a May 29 news conference that he plans to redirect money from the WHO as part of a broader crackdown on China. The United States pays $57.9 million in annual mandatory dues to the WHO and an additional $450 million in voluntary contributions, dwarfing those of other nations.

Lawmakers so far have received no details about what Trump’s threat of “terminating” the relationship means, or where U.S. funding would go instead. But most oppose a formal withdrawal, including key Republican senators involved in health and foreign affairs.

“Leaving the WHO makes particularly China an even greater force in the WHO,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. “And I think a World Health Organization without us in it is not nearly as effective as a World Health Organization with us in it. They say they’re going to find other replacement vehicles for our world health involvement, and I’ll be interested to hear what those are.”