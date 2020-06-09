Trump is the Democrats’ ace in the hole for November

ANALYSIS — In January 2017, I wrote a column for “Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales” suggesting that Donald Trump’s aggressiveness in the weeks after he was inaugurated “could produce the same sort of reaction that Barack Obama’s fast start did in 2009: It could lead to a midterm election in which voters apply the brakes.”

I went on to note that, even in those early days, the new president was in the process of guaranteeing that 2018 would be “about him.”

Fast-forward three and a half years and we find ourselves in essentially the same place.

Don’t look so surprised. It was inevitable.

Everything that Donald Trump does or says is always primarily about Donald Trump. Unable to acknowledge mistakes, he is forced to make them again and again. If he concludes something went wrong, it is always because someone or something is undermining him.