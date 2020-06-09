Senate confirms first black military service chief

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the first African American to be chief of a U.S. military service, as America and its military both wrestle with painful questions about racial justice.

The vote to make Gen. Charles Brown, commander of Pacific Air Forces, the 22nd Air Force chief of staff was 98-0, with Vice President Mike Pence making a rare appearance to preside over the Senate at the historic moment.

While 43 percent of active-duty military personnel are people of color, Brown is one of only two African Americans among the 41 four-star general officers, The New York Times reported last month.

The committees in Congress that oversee the armed services are likewise overwhelmingly white. Maryland Democratic Rep. Anthony G. Brown is the only black lawmaker on the Armed Services panels in either the House or Senate. And there are no African Americans on either chamber’s defense appropriations panels.

“Our military brings together brave men and women from across this nation to serve, and those leading our service members should reflect the power of this diversity,” Rep. Brown told CQ Roll Call in a statement. “While minorities are overrepresented in our enlisted personnel, those same groups are severely underrepresented in our officer corps, and even more so among our flag officers. The historic nature of the first African American service chief should not go overlooked. This is a positive step forward for our military and country.”