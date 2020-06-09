Scalia open to extending jobless benefits, but with changes

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia told a Senate panel Tuesday that he's open to extending jobless benefits given by Congress this spring, but added that the strong May jobs report meant the policy should change.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, set the tone for the Senate Finance Committee hearing with an extended review of whether the $600 plus-up to unemployment benefits approved in a roughly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief law created a disincentive for workers to get back to the job.

“One thing we’ve learned is how poorly targeted the additional $600 per week payments are, as it appears most recipients are being paid more on unemployment than they were when working,’’ Grassley said in his opening statement. “This of course discourages people from returning to work or taking a new job, thus delaying the recovery.”

Ranking member Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., returned to the negotiations that led to agreement on the law and the $600 per week payment, reminding Scalia that the across-the-board increase was intended to replace 100 percent of the average family income on a nationwide basis in light of the fact that state unemployment systems could not handle to the calculations to do so.

“The only choice is to make an extension of supercharged unemployed benefits, and to do it now,” Wyden said.