HHS announces plan to send out COVID-19 Medicaid payments

The Trump administration announced Tuesday how $25 billion from COVID-19 response legislation enacted this spring will begin to be distributed to eligible providers serving low-income patients during the pandemic.

The announcement comes less than a week after leaders from health committees sent a rare bipartisan, bicameral letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar criticizing the delay in distributing the funds.

Congress appropriated $175 billion in health care provider relief funds through two COVID-19 laws. The letter last week from the House Energy and Commerce and Senate Finance committees urged HHS to act quickly to provide the Medicaid portion of the relief funds, citing the slim margins many safety net providers already operate on.

HHS will distribute $15 billion to providers that participate in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program and have not received payments from the provider relief fund. In addition, $10 billion of provider relief funds will start going to safety net hospitals this week.

“Healthcare providers who focus on treating the most vulnerable Americans, including low-income and minority patients, are absolutely essential to our fight against COVID-19,” Azar said in a statement.