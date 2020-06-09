Ex-Sen. Trent Lott: Squire Patton Boggs took ‘low road’ in split

Former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, a Mississippi Republican turned lobbyist, says his ex-firm Squire Patton Boggs “took the low road” in reportedly firing him. Lott added that another former senator, Democrat John B. Breaux, was also planning to leave the shop.

“This whole thing boils down to a very simple equation: Breaux and I decided it was time to move on to another firm, a strictly public policy firm,” Lott told CQ Roll Call on Tuesday.

“Word got back to the firm,” he added, “and they decided to try to undermine our ability to get clients. … We’re not mad at anybody.”

Breaux, a Democrat from Louisiana and a longtime business partner of Lott’s, did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement Monday evening, Squire Patton Boggs CEO Mark Ruehlmann said the firm had “decided that it is the right time to make a change in the leadership of our industry leading Public Policy practice. We wish to thank retired Senator Trent Lott for his years of service to the firm and our clients. As a global law firm, we are obliged to constantly evaluate and tailor our professional offerings to not only respond, but also anticipate the issues and concerns of an evolving marketplace and the clients we serve.”