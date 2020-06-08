What’s at stake in primaries Tuesday in Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina and West Virginia

South Carolina Republicans on Tuesday will choose their nominee for a House district they see as one of their biggest 2020 pickup opportunities, while Georgia Democrats make their pick for one of two Senate seats up this year. And in Nevada, a former professional wrestler is vying for the GOP nomination to take on Democratic Rep. Susie Lee.

Overall, voters in five states — Georgia, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and West Virginia — are holding primaries Tuesday and here are some things to watch.

Any impact from unrest?

Tuesday’s election is the second since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody set off a wave of protests across the country. The civil unrest is unlikely to move any primaries, with Democrats largely united in their calls for policing overhauls and Republicans vying to appeal to core voters who have remained supportive of President Donald Trump in spite of national opinion polls that show most Americans are unhappy with his response to the protests.

But with a handful of GOP leaders reportedly mulling a public split with the president, Tuesday’s primaries could nevertheless send some early signals of whether Republicans in congressional races see any value in following suit.

West Virginia Sen Shelley Moore Capito, who is on the ballot Tuesday, was among a handful of Republicans to offer measured criticism of the president last week.