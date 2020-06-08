Democrats promise ‘bold change,’ but delivering is harder

ANALYSIS — Senators returned from a weeklong Memorial Day recess on June 1 to a Washington transformed. Three months of focus on combating the coronavirus with economic lockdowns, social distancing and trillions of dollars in relief had given way in the preceding days to protests, including some at the Capitol.

It was impossible to find a lawmaker who wasn’t horrified by the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by police in Minneapolis, which had set off marches and riots in cities from coast to coast.

Senators’ sympathy for the plight of African American victims of police brutality does not mean that Congress will end the problem of prejudiced law enforcement, though. It’s unlikely Congress could end it, even if a consensus on legislative remedies existed, and no such consensus exists.

If history is a guide, it shows that it’s unlikely Congress will even take steps that might significantly curtail the abuses.

After the GOP luncheon on June 2, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged the racism at the problem’s root and said those responsible for the death not only of Floyd but also of Breonna Taylor in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky, and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, should be brought to justice.