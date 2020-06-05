Top White House official leaving for State Department

Eric Ueland finished a stint as White House legislative affairs director Friday and is headed to the State Department, where he will serve as a senior adviser, a White House official said.

Ueland is reportedly under consideration for undersecretary of State for civilian security, democracy and human rights, a post that has been vacant since Donald Trump became president and that requires Senate confirmation.

Amy Swonger, who’s been a deputy director in the White House legislative affairs office since March 2017, has been named to replace Ueland.

Swonger has worked both in the private sector as a lobbyist and in government. She was an aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell when he was party whip in the early 2000s, and later worked for then-Senate Minority Whip Trent Lott, R-Miss., after McConnell became leader. Swonger also served as a legislative affairs assistant to Vice President Dick Cheney during the George W. Bush administration.

Ueland has served as White House legislative affairs director since last June, and played a key role in negotiations between Congress and the White House on the two-year budget deal reached last July, appropriations legislation and several pandemic aid bills that cost trillions of dollars.