Hill layoffs? Amodei considers it, while other House offices shuffle to meet constituent needs

Members of the House can pretty much do what they want with the money allotted to them to run their offices. And with the Capitol closed to tours, committee action curbed and no lobbyists dropping in, at least one, Rep. Mark Amodei, says some staffers “are just sitting there” as a result of the coronavirus, and he’s considering cutting positions in his Washington office.

“We’re in the process of looking at our workload right now. I’m going, hey, I may be laying some people off. Because there’s nothing to do,” the Nevada Republican told CQ Roll Call.

Amodei said the Cannon House Office Building “is like a ghost town” at the moment. He hasn’t been to a committee meeting since March 11, and he noted that some key tasks for staff assistants and policy staffers have evaporated.

“There’s several of the missions that used to be routine that we don’t have anymore,” he said. “There’s no groups, there’s no tours, there’s no people rotating through the office to lobby you.”

Each House lawmaker gets a Members’ Representational Allowance, from which they pay for staff salaries; travel to Washington and within their districts; rent for district offices; office equipment; and other expenses. Members have a high degree of flexibility on how to allot their MRA funds.