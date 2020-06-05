GOP renews ‘go slow’ approach on virus aid after jobs report

Some top Republicans see more reasons to pump the brakes on efforts to pass another multi-trillion-dollar pandemic relief package after Friday's surprisingly positive jobs numbers.

The Labor Department’s report of a modest decline in the unemployment rate to 13.3 percent in May — instead of a rise to Depression-era levels many economists had been expecting — gave Republicans fresh ammunition to move slowly on a new aid package or at least scale back its scope.

“The jobs report underscores why Congress should take a thoughtful approach and not rush to pass expensive legislation paid for with more debt before gaining a better understanding of the economic condition of the country,” said Michael Zona, spokesman for Senate Finance Chairman Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa. Grassley's panel has jurisdiction over tax policy, health care, unemployment benefits and other pandemic-related measures.

The report of a gain of 2.5 million jobs in May, rather than the loss of more than 10 million some economists were expecting, came three weeks after House Democrats passed a nearly $3.5 trillion aid package. That bill calls for another round of tax rebate checks, an extension of expanded unemployment benefits, more than $900 billion in state and local funding, food assistance and much more.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who panned the House measure last month as a "liberal wish list," said Friday the new economic numbers make the case for more narrowly targeted relief.