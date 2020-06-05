EPA move to alter public health measures alarms advocates

Environmental advocates are warning that changes to the way the EPA calculates public health benefits of the rules it writes would make it harder to regulate air pollution, even as industry groups cheer the overhauls they have long sought.

The EPA on Thursday evening proposed overhauls to its metrics for weighing the public health and environmental benefits of the regulations it writes against the costs for industries to comply with new rules.

The proposal follows years of conservatives, industry groups and GOP lawmakers accusing the Obama administration of overstating potential environmental and public health benefits to justify what they say were overly stringent rules that were detrimental to industry.

The proposal would implement a 2017 executive order signed by President Donald Trump directing agencies to “lower regulatory burdens on the American people.”

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the proposal “corrects another dishonest accounting method the previous administration used to justify costly, ineffective regulations.”