With no GOP input, stakeholders fear House highway bill may stall

A five-year, $494 billion surface transportation bill crafted by House Democrats received a lukewarm reception from stakeholders who warned that it lacked the bipartisan backing needed to get it passed by the time the current highway authorization expires.

The bill, to be formally be introduced Thursday during the House’s pro forma session, is a behemoth: It would almost double the $287 billion highway bill (S 2302) approved unanimously by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee in July.

It includes ambitious greenhouse gas reduction provisions, would invest money in charging stations for alternative fuel vehicles, and would effectively punish states that do not make progress reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.

It was crafted with minimal input from the GOP, as reflected in the comments of ranking Republican Sam Graves R-Mo., and two subcommittee ranking Republicans shortly after the text of the bill was released.

The trio criticized the bill as lacking flexibility for states and giving “outsized” funding to urban areas at the expense of rural communities.