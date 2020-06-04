Murkowski ‘struggling’ over Trump support; other GOP senators not swayed by Mattis

Sen. Lisa Murkowski told reporters Thursday she thought comments by former Defense Secretary James Mattis that President Donald Trump “tries to divide” the American people were “true and honest and necessary and overdue,” adding that she is “struggling” over whether to vote for the president.

The Alaska Republican said she was pleased to see people "have the courage and our own conviction to speak up” with views they might hold internally. Asked whether she was struggling with support for Trump, she said she was and had been for a “long time.”

“I think you know that — I didn’t support the president in the initial election and I work hard to try and make sure that I'm able to represent my state well, that I'm able to work with any administration and with any president,” she said. She vowed to continue working with him, and his administration, but said questions about who she will vote for are “are distracting to the moment.”

Mattis has broad support among Senate Republicans for his long military service. On Wednesday, he wrote in The Atlantic that Trump's presidency has lacked "mature leadership" and criticized his holding a photo-op at St. John’s Church across from the White House. He said troops were ordered to "violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens" who were protesting, but were cleared out by force and tear gas to make way for the president's walk across Lafayette Square.