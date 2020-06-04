Hemp industry asks Congress to help on FDA guidance

The hemp industry is eying the next economic relief bill or must-pass legislation as potential vehicles for provisions to expand the definition of dietary supplements to include hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

The industry, trying to regain ground lost to the pandemic, is also asking the Agriculture Department to make it eligible for COVID-19 aid.

Jonathan Miller, general counsel for the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, said that the trade association wants lawmakers to require the Food and Drug Administration to start writing regulations for cannabidiol (CBD) products as dietary supplements and food additives.

“The legislation that we’re asking for would legalize the sale of CBD as a dietary supplement and a food additive,” Miller said.

Miller said major retailers and food manufacturers backed away from CBD products after the FDA said it needs more studies to determine the safety of CBD products and is issuing warning letters to companies about their CBD products. Because of the regulatory uncertainty, Miller said CBD prices began to fall in 2019.