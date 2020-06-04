Democrats: CDC ‘sidelined’ by Trump during pandemic response

House Democrats criticized the Trump administration for politicizing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic during an appropriations hearing Thursday, while Republicans focused their questions on the economy and the prospects for longer-term funding.

Labor-HHS-Education Subcommittee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and full Appropriations Committee chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., argued to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield that the administration took a political approach to the virus rather than one grounded in science.

“Instead of public health expertise driving our response to the pandemic, it appears CDC has been sidelined for political interests. That is dangerous. The stakes are too high,” said DeLauro during opening remarks at the Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations Subcommittee hearing. “This committee supports the scientists and the public health officials at the CDC.”

Lowey similarly critiqued the president’s response.

“With all due respect, the virus does not respect state lines,” said Lowey. “A federal response is needed to truly protect the public. I don't understand why CDC isn’t taking a leadership role and establishing testing benchmarks for each state to meet.”