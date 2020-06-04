College presidents outline how campuses plan to reopen

A panel of college presidents described to a Senate committee Thursday the challenges of reopening campuses later this year and how they plan to adapt to changes such as social distancing in the COVID-19 era.

Most colleges and universities say they want to reopen their campuses later this year after shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. But the presidents said their classrooms, dormitories and dining halls, among other things, will look different this upcoming semester and that those changes could be costly.

The presidents also warned of the challenges for smaller institutions that might have to lay off more employees or close permanently if they cannot reopen for the fall.

“The question for administrators of 6,000 colleges and universities is not whether to reopen in August, but how to do it safely,” Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said in his opening remarks.

College officials say they are making plans to test students on campus for COVID-19, set up Plexiglas between professors and students, transition dining halls to “grab-and-go” setups and restructure residence halls so students who share rooms have more space between them while sleeping.