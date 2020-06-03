Want to help essential U.S. manufacturing? Reform the aluminum tariff program

As states locked down large parts of the economy this spring amid COVID-19 outbreaks, the Department of Homeland Security was quick to designate aluminum production, fabrication and recycling as “critical manufacturing.”

While you may not always think of it, the U.S. aluminum industry makes many products that are essential during a public health crisis — including medical supplies, building materials, transportation equipment and food and beverage packaging.

But a poorly designed system at the Department of Commerce is making things harder, not easier, for U.S. aluminum companies and workers.

In March 2018, President Donald Trump implemented a 10 percent tariff on most aluminum and semi-finished aluminum products entering the United States. At the time, the administration said that these national security-focused “Section 232” tariffs would have “major, positive effects on … aluminum workers and jobs.” The program was meant to help an industry that has been battered for years by Chinese industrial policies that drive massive amounts of subsidized metal overcapacity.

The Trump administration wisely improved the program last year by exempting North American aluminum from the tariffs — opening up a much-needed source of supply to U.S. aluminum firms.