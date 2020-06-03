Top health lawmakers push HHS on COVID-19 Medicaid payments

Leaders from health committees in both chambers penned a bipartisan letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar Wednesday demanding relief funding be distributed to Medicaid providers.

The move is a rare bipartisan, bicameral stance against the health policy actions of the administration.

The chairmen and ranking members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Senate Finance Committee, which both oversee the Medicaid program, wrote to Azar Wednesday with concerns over delays in the distribution of Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund money to Medicaid providers.

The letter notes that Congress appropriated $175 billion for the providers through two COVID-19 relief laws, and while HHS allocated much of that money based on Medicare reimbursements and to Medicare skilled-nursing facilities, providers that rely on Medicaid have not received sufficient allocations.

“Many of these providers are safety net providers that operate on thin profit margins, if at all. The COVID-19 pandemic has strained their already scarce resources, threatening their ability to keep their doors open in the midst of a declared public health emergency,” wrote Senate Finance Chairman Charles E. Grassley R-Iowa, and ranking member Ron Wyden D-Ore., and House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and ranking member Greg Walden, R-Ore.