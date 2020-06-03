Labor IG departs amid fraud dispute over jobless benefits

The long-time inspector general of the Labor Department said he will retire as of June 21, leaving the office in search of new leadership as it ramps up a $26 million program to oversee the vastly increased unemployment benefits funded by coronavirus relief laws.

The challenge of monitoring billions in supplemental benefits was highlighted by a memorandum the Office of Inspector General sent last week questioning a department decision on documentation for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, warning it opens the door to a “high risk of fraud.”

“We believe that reliance solely on claimant self-certifications without evidence of eligibility and wages renders the PUA program highly vulnerable to improper payments and fraud,” the OIG warned in a May 26 memorandum signed by agency audit chief Elliot P. Lewis.

The public release of a memo revealing a fundamental disagreement with department guidance to states suggests that the office intends to be aggressive.

The departing inspector general, former federal prosecutor Scott S. Dahl, emphasized in his Tuesday statement that any conflicts did not play a part in his retirement. Dahl was confirmed as the department's inspector general in 2013 and doesn't have a term limit.