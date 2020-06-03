Esper calls assault on protesters ‘law enforcement action’
Defense secretary says it's not time to invoke Insurrection Act
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper declined to pass judgment Wednesday on federal police forces’ brutal treatment of peaceful protesters near Lafayette Square on Monday.
Esper, who was among the officials with President Donald Trump that evening, has faced criticism for his participation in Trump’s photo op outside St. John’s Episcopal Church in an area one block from the White House that police had just violently cleared of demonstrators.
Esper told reporters Wednesday he had not been aware beforehand of the forcible steps that federal forces would take that evening. But he was neutral on whether their actions — or the order to rapidly clear protesters from the area, reportedly given by Attorney General William Barr — were appropriate.
“They had taken what action I assume they felt was necessary, given what they faced,” Esper said. “It was a law enforcement action,” he later added.
Some details of what happened near the church have varied. But most of the accounts of witnesses, verified by video, have been consistent.
Officers from a variety of federal organizations, including the Park Police and the National Guard, were involved. The police used batons, rubber bullets, pepper spray and an unidentified chemical gas to disperse scores of demonstrators.
The Park Police said Tuesday that the assault was triggered by demonstrators throwing objects at police and that it was announced beforehand on a loudspeaker, but reporters and protesters on the scene have not corroborated those claims.
Esper told reporters the National Guard troops “did not fire rubber bullets or tear gas,” but he did not explain what weapons they may have used or what their role was that evening, and he was not asked.
Esper said he had been aware that he and Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, would be joining the president and other top administration officials at the church. But Esper said he did not know much more than that beforehand.
On a separate issue, Esper has drawn criticism for a term he used in a call with governors on Monday, audio of which was subsequently leaked. Esper used the word “battlespace” in the call to describe protest locations in U.S. cities. He said Wednesday that in retrospect he would not have used the term, even though he said he did not mean to refer to U.S. citizens.
Esper also said he does not currently support the president invoking the Insurrection Act to enable use of active-duty troops to enforce laws amid the unrest.
"The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire situations," Esper said. "We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act."
And Esper indicated that the Army is conducting a probe into an Army medical helicopter being used to fly low over protesters in Washington, in what was construed as an attempt to intimidate them.