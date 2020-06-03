Esper calls assault on protesters ‘law enforcement action’

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper declined to pass judgment Wednesday on federal police forces’ brutal treatment of peaceful protesters near Lafayette Square on Monday.

Esper, who was among the officials with President Donald Trump that evening, has faced criticism for his participation in Trump’s photo op outside St. John’s Episcopal Church in an area one block from the White House that police had just violently cleared of demonstrators.

Esper told reporters Wednesday he had not been aware beforehand of the forcible steps that federal forces would take that evening. But he was neutral on whether their actions — or the order to rapidly clear protesters from the area, reportedly given by Attorney General William Barr — were appropriate.

“They had taken what action I assume they felt was necessary, given what they faced,” Esper said. “It was a law enforcement action,” he later added.

Some details of what happened near the church have varied. But most of the accounts of witnesses, verified by video, have been consistent.