Colleges weigh how to confront COVID-19 as they plan to reopen

Students at Grinnell College will be returning to campus during the next academic year, but likely not all at the same time.

The Iowa college plans to bring students back in smaller cohorts for roughly seven weeks at a time, allowing essentially all of its roughly 1,700 students to spend time on campus throughout the academic year. The college is partnering with the testing company Tempus to have regularly scheduled diagnostic tests on campus.

Across the country, colleges and universities are determining how to safely reopen their campuses for in-person classes and determining how campus life will need to change to protect people from the virus that causes COVID-19. The issue is one of numerous societal challenges that a wide range of officials have to confront in individual decisions that could each impact public health while the world waits for vaccines or treatments.

When Grinnell students arrive on campus, they will be tested for the virus, as will faculty and staff. Students who test positive would be isolated on campus in a separate dormitory, while others would move into their regular dorms.

The college is contracting with a modeling unit to help determine how often to test throughout the year, which could be as frequently as every week. Grinnell expects to have an average of 600 tests available each week, President Raynard Kington told CQ Roll Call. By having tests available on campus and restricting the number of people there, Kington said he’s confident the campus can reopen and limit the threat of the virus.