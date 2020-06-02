Sources: House Democrats plan Wednesday rollout of highway bill

Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will release text of a highway bill Wednesday morning, according to people who have been in contact with the panel.

The bill, which committee staff are scheduled to brief stakeholders on later Tuesday, is expected to closely mirror a framework introduced by the committee in January, but will delay a dramatic policy overhaul for a year, focusing the first year primarily on spending because of the coronavirus.

Because the next pro forma House session is not until Thursday, the bill won’t be formally introduced until then. However, the text is expected to be available as soon as Wednesday morning, according to those briefed on the process. The sources declined to be named because they were discussing nonpublic timing plans.

The framework introduced in January would invest $319 billion for highways and bridges over a five-year period, adding $105 billion for transit, $55 billion for rail and $10 billion for safety. It was not clear Tuesday whether the price tags would change slightly with the final bill.

A bill approved by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee last July included a climate title, and House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter A. DeFazio of Oregon has emphasized that the overall bill would address resiliency and climate. One provision would reward states for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, pinning federal dollars on a state’s progress.