Senate confirms Miller to be pandemic inspector general

The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s controversial pick to oversee a $500 billion coronavirus economic bailout fund on Tuesday.

The chamber voted 51-40 to make Brian Miller the special inspector general for pandemic recovery.

Along with a budget of $25 million and a staff of more than 100, Miller will oversee how the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve deploy $454 billion to create upwards of $4 trillion in lending facilities aimed at keeping financial markets operational and offering larger businesses enough bridge lending to make it through the sharp recession caused by COVID-19.

The inspector general will also track another $56 billion provided to the airline industry and companies considered “critical to maintaining national security.”

Miller, a former inspector general at the General Services Administration, will assume his new position after defending Trump during his impeachment as a member of the White House counsel’s office. At his confirmation hearing, Democrats sharply questioned his ability to remain independent from the White House and hold the administration accountable.