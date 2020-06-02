House panel wants Pentagon leaders to testify on protests

The House Armed Services Committee has asked top Pentagon leaders to testify next week on U.S. military involvement in policing domestic upheaval, according to Rep. Adam Smith, the panel’s chairman.

The Washington Democrat told reporters in a conference call Tuesday that the Pentagon had not yet replied to the invitation for Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley to testify.

Smith said he understands the military has a legally allowable role in law enforcement under extreme circumstances. But he said the Trump administration’s martial rhetoric and the prospect of the president deploying active-duty troops to join reservists already supporting police are “deeply dangerous.”

“If the president is basically threatening to use the U.S. military to go in and enforce the law in U.S. cities, that runs the risk of an extreme escalation in violence and a hugely disruptive practice,” Smith said. “Treating this as a war is, I think, an enormous mistake.”

Smith said he spoke with Milley briefly Monday night to convey his concerns but had not spoken to Esper recently.