Democratic govenors seek federal COVID-19 testing coordination

Governors told a House subcommittee Tuesday they need more predictability about how the federal government plans to help provide testing supplies as they reopen their states while trying to minimize another spike of COVID-19 infections.

The testimony of a Republican and two Democratic governors came as the nation’s attention shifted this week from the pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 Americans, to protests that broke out in cities nationwide following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.

Still, the threat of the virus remains as state officials decide how and when to lift additional restrictions and adjust to life with the virus that causes COVID-19. Some experts have raised concerns that the protests could add to the number of cases and could further exacerbate how the virus has greatly affected African Americans.

Democratic governors Jared Polis of Colorado and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan both told the Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee that more transparency is needed on how the federal government is providing testing materials for states, such as reagents and swabs that have at times been in short supply.

“The most important things that we can do better with on the federal side is transparency and really knowing what we’re going to get when,” Polis said. If states don’t have that information, they can order their own materials and end up with too much of some items and net enough of others, he said.