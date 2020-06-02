As COVID-19 spurs cashless purchases, Congress mulls a limit

Like other businesses, Southland Beer decided to go cashless when COVID-19 struck.

The owner of the craft beer bar and bottle shop in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood, Timothy Sturm, said the change was “mostly just for sanitary reasons — not wanting to touch money, not wanting to have things exchanged between customers and employees.”

As thousands of businesses took steps like Sturm’s to slow the spread of the disease, some members of Congress seek to block their path and simultaneously reverse a trend of companies refusing to accept physical cash. They say the pandemic heightens the urgency to help poorer, unbanked consumers retain choices as consumers.

Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr., D-N.J., has a bill that would ban cashless stores. His bill was introduced before the pandemic upended daily life, but Payne says COVID-19 has only drawn more attention to the issue. “Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, it’s gained a bit more interest,” he said.

Payne’s bill has attracted a cross section of support — 10 of the 41 co-sponsors are Republicans, including Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio, a member of the House Freedom Caucus and one of Congress’ loudest supporters of cryptocurrencies. “The U.S. dollar is rightly recognized as legal tender in the United States,” he said. “It is the U.S. currency, and I think that means you have to accept U.S. dollars everywhere — that’s the point of a sovereign currency.”