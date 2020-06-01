Workplace infection rule could backfire, Labor Department says

Forcing the Labor Department to adopt an emergency temporary standard to protect workers against COVID-19 infections could result in an “ineffective or counterproductive” regulation that would be difficult to modify if necessary, the department said in court documents.

And ordering the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue such a standard not only would trespass on agency discretion, it also would involve the courts in an active controversy subject to negotiations between the executive branch and Congress, department lawyers said in the documents filed Friday.

“Rather, the virus is a problem of extraordinary magnitude and complexity, and one that implicates good-faith but contested political, economic, and scientific premises; it should remain with ‘the political branches’ to decide whether to issue an ETS [emergency temporary standard],” agency lawyers said in asking the Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to reject a complaint from the AFL-CIO.

The court ordered the AFL-CIO to file its reply to the Labor Department response on Tuesday, after which the court will decide whether to schedule oral arguments.

The AFL-CIO, in a complaint filed May 18, pleaded for speedy consideration because of the “grave danger” COVID-19 poses to workers. "Grave danger" is the key trigger for Labor Department action under 1970 law.