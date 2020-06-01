The Equality Act is no closer to becoming law in June 2020 during Pride Month and more than a year after it got a vote in the House, but its sponsor, Rep. David Cicilline, still believes its passage was a historic moment for LGBTQ rights in the United States.

“This is a long struggle for civil rights for our community,” the Rhode Island Democrat said. “And the passage by the House in the early days of the Congress, the new House majority, is an extraordinarily important step in this journey.”

The legislation, which would broaden the definition of protected classes to include sexual orientation and gender identity, was a top priority for the new Democratic majority. It got support from eight Republicans when it passed, 236-173, in May 2019 amid a tense, partisan debate. And it’s expected to reappear as an issue on the campaign trail this year.

Cicilline, one of seven openly gay members of the House who all co-chair the LGBT Equality Caucus, said the bill indicates just how much progress the country has made in such a short time.