States lose some Clean Water Act authority under new EPA rule

States have less say in issuing Clean Water Act permits under an EPA rule finalized Monday as the Trump administration and conservative lawmakers seek to speed energy projects.

The rule limits the scope of environmental reviews that states conduct before issuing permits for projects such as pipelines and hydropower plants. It directs states to narrow their reviews to water quality issues and creates a one-year deadline for states to make decisions.

EPA proposed the rule in August following directions from President Donald Trump’s “Promoting Energy Infrastructure and Economic Growth” executive order. It appears to target blue states that have repeatedly rejected energy projects such as pipelines.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, who singled out New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s recent vetoing of a planned natural gas pipeline, said many states use their Clean Water Act authority to “inappropriately” trap infrastructure projects “in a bureaucratic groundhog day” hoping that investors would get frustrated and abandon the ventures.

“Today’s action will end this abuse of the Clean Water Act,” Wheeler told reporters.