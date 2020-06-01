Immigration agencies to assist law enforcement amid unrest

The two biggest immigration enforcement agencies at the Homeland Security Department confirmed Monday they will deploy personnel and resources to support local, state and federal law enforcement in U.S. cities where civil unrest over police brutality continues to simmer.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the DHS agency that deports undocumented people from inside the United States, confirmed to CQ Roll Call that it would add to the boots on the ground nationwide.

ICE “fully respects the rights of all people to peacefully express their opinions,” Danielle Bennett, an agency spokeswoman, told CQ Roll Call via email.

“In light of civil unrest taking place across the country, ICE personnel and Special Response Teams have been deployed to protect agency facilities and assets in support of the Federal Protective Service and assist local, state and federal law enforcement partners, as needed,” Bennett said.

The announcement comes after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died May 25, as he was being pinned down by Minneapolis police officers. The main officer involved now faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.