CBO: Democrats’ latest virus aid bill to cost nearly $3.5 trillion

House Democrats' massive pandemic relief bill would cost nearly $3.5 trillion, according to an official estimate, dwarfing the previous record-setting March package aimed at preserving the coronavirus-battered U.S. economy.

That's in line with preliminary estimates from congressional aides who had put the tally at over $3 trillion, but the new figures from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office could give skeptical Republicans another talking point.

The White House has already threatened to veto the measure, which the House passed 208-199 on a mostly party-line vote last month. Senate Republicans wasted no time in saying they would not take up the bill, which some described as a partisan "wish list." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said further legislation might be necessary, but has not set a definitive timeline.

According to the CBO, roughly half the cost of the House bill, or just over $1.7 trillion, would occur in the remaining months before the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1. That would bring the deficit for the current year to an astronomical $5.4 trillion, or 26 percent of the size of the U.S. economy.

Much of the rest of the borrowed funds, or $1.4 trillion, would be tacked onto the fiscal 2021 deficit, which would clock in at a still-sizable $3.5 trillion.