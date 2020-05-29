Trump’s order on social media meets swift resistance

Even before it was signed Thursday, President Donald Trump’s executive order encouraging federal regulators to reconsider legal immunity for social media companies was pilloried by a diverse coalition of opponents who questioned the order’s legality and Trump’s motivations.

The order, signed by Trump on the heels of a multiday online tirade aimed at Twitter after the company fact-checked a pair of the president’s tweets about mail-in voting, would direct federal agencies to reexamine Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.

Section 230, which prevents online publishers — including companies such as Twitter and Facebook — from being sued over third-party content posted on their websites, is a prized liability shield for Silicon Valley that experts have credited with playing a crucial role in fostering the growth of the internet as a bastion of free speech and expression.

But Trump and his allies, who have accused Big Tech platforms of censoring conservative viewpoints on their sites, have long considered changes to Section 230 as a way of exerting pressure on the companies.

“A small handful of powerful social media monopolies controls a vast portion of all public and private communications in the United States,” Trump said before signing the order. “They’ve had unchecked power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter virtually any form of communication between private citizens and public audiences.”