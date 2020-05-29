Trump says he’ll begin removal of Hong Kong’s preferred status

President Donald Trump announced sanctions against China for its actions to assert greater political control over Hong Kong on Friday, but he also took the opportunity to attack Beijing for its alleged role in covering up the outbreak of coronavirus and for its unfair trade policies.

And he threatened a broad range of sanctions, not all of them linked specifically to Hong Kong’s special status under international law. They range from greater restrictions on Chinese nationals studying at U.S. universities to a review of whether Chinese companies listed on U.S. financial markets pose a risk.

“China claims it is protecting national security, but the truth is that Hong Kong was secure and prosperous as a free society,” Trump said in the White House Rose Garden. “Beijing’s decision reverses all of that. It extends the reach of China’s invasive state security apparatus into what was formerly a bastion of liberty.”

Among the Hong Kong-focused sanctions that the president promised were an administration review of special exceptions in U.S. laws and special agreements with Hong Kong, covering issues ranging from export control to extradition.

Trump also said that the administration would take action to revoke Hong Kong’s status as a special customs and travel territory under U.S. law. And Chinese officials involved in actions to suppress Hong Kong’s autonomy will be targeted for visa restrictions, he said.