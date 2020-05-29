Trump going ahead with pulling the US back from the World Health Organization

President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. government would be directing money away from the World Health Organization.

“Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” he said in the Rose Garden.

The president and other Republicans have largely blamed WHO leadership for providing incomplete and inaccurate information about the coronavirus as the pandemic began in China.

The announcement, which came during what had been billed as a news conference but featured no opportunity to ask the president questions, followed previous threats from Trump and top administration officials.

“China has total control over the World Health Organization, despite only paying $40 million per year, compared to what the United States has been paying, which is approximately $450 million a year,” Trump asserted Friday during an event largely about U.S. policy toward Hong Kong.