COVID-19 clouds early health insurance premium requests

Health insurance premium requests are beginning to trickle in from states with early filing deadlines, but the potential impacts from the coronavirus pandemic are still largely speculative.

Some health insurers in early deadline states like Vermont, Oregon and the District of Columbia are attributing portions of their proposed rate hikes for individual and small group plans to the pandemic, according to health department submissions, while most are opting to wait. But all of the companies caution that data on the pandemic’s effects have yet to materialize, indicating that final premiums could be higher.

“The short answer is that nobody knows,” said Margaret Murray, CEO of the Association for Community Affiliated Plans, adding that “countervailing winds” of things like a decline in routine care and the increase in COVID-19 treatment are clouding the crystal ball.

Proposed rate requests for 2021 will begin to pour in over the next couple weeks, with final rates approved in September. Early signs indicate that more plans will be offered on the exchanges created by the 2010 health care law than last year, in spite of the pandemic.

Other unknown factors include the costs of tests and a vaccine, and how the dramatic spike in unemployment will shuffle people out of the small employer market and into the individual market and Medicaid. It’s also unclear how quickly routine medical visits will resume, and what the long-term effects of the national shutdown will be — particularly for patients with chronic disease.