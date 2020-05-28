Democrats press OSHA head over COVID-19 enforcement

The partisan divide over how to ensure workplace safety surfaced repeatedly Thursday as Democrats on the House Education and Labor Committee questioned the head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration about the agency's response to the pandemic.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., put Labor Department Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Loren E. Sweatt on the spot when she asked how many of the nearly 5,000 COVID-19 related complaints received so far by OSHA have ended in enforcement action.

“At this point, we’ve issued one citation under an existing standard, and I would note that we still have six months to complete any investigation or enforcement action,” Sweatt replied. “I think relying on looking at citations is maybe not the best parameter.”

Rather than enforcement, the Trump administration has relied on guidance to employers as the first line of defense in promoting workplace safety, Sweatt said, pointing to detailed best practice guides for health care, meatpacking, construction and other sectors.

“I do believe that this approach has been effective,” Sweatt said in response to a question from Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., the ranking member.