Potato farmers seek changes to USDA’s COVID-19 payments

The National Potato Council urged its members to apply this week for COVID-19 aid while it works to increase Agriculture Department payments to potato growers and tries to sell Congress on a plan to buy $300 million of surplus spuds.

The USDA began taking applications Tuesday for $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers adversely affected by disruptions to the economy related to the pandemic. Kam Quarles, CEO of the National Potato Council, said his association told members to sign up "to keep their options open" while the organization makes the case to the USDA to change its assessment of the impact COVID-19 has had on the industry.

Quarles said one glaring oversight in the current USDA payment program is the exclusion of seed potatoes that are used to start potato crops.

"Seed potato growers are the tip of the spear on every crop. Our seed potato producers are being told they are ineligible and can't sign up," Quarles said.

About 40 percent of farmers who raise white potatoes supply retailers like grocery stores with chips and fresh potatoes, while 60 percent grow for processors who sell French fries, tater tots and dehydrated potatoes to institutional buyers, Quarles said. In 2018, farmers grew 44 billion pounds of the popular vegetable.