Physicians, ACLU sue FDA over abortion pill limits

A group of medical providers represented by the American Civil Liberties Union sued the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, challenging federal requirements that limit how medication abortions are dispensed.

The medical group coalition, led by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, opposes an FDA restriction on mifepristone, a drug used to end a pregnancy or for miscarriage management. Medication abortions use a two-pill regimen to end a pregnancy.

Under federal regulations, a mifepristone pill must be administered in person at a health care office or hospital and cannot be picked up at a pharmacy like most other medications. The lawsuit seeks to allow patients to access the medication by mail during the current pandemic.

“At every other turn during this pandemic, the federal government is trying to make it easier for patients to get the medical care they need without unnecessary health care visits that jeopardize their safety,” said Julia Kaye, staff attorney at the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project.

“But when it comes to patients who need to end an early pregnancy or treat a miscarriage, the administration is forcing them to travel to a hospital, clinic, or medical office just to pick up a pill they are already permitted to swallow later at home.”