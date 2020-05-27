Meet the punk rock-loving ‘voice of Congress’ soothing House watchers through the pandemic

Back in December, as the impeachment of President Donald Trump was in full swing, House reading clerk Joe Novotny would tap into an unexpected source as he prepared for a long day in the chamber.

“I was listening to a lot of D.C. punk rock, like Minor Threat, Bad Brains and Fugazi,” said Novotny. It’s been three decades since those bands peaked in popularity, but “they still resonate for my mood of just kind of getting my armor on.”

You may not know who Novotny is, but if you’ve ever watched House proceedings on C-SPAN, you’ve almost certainly heard his voice. For the past 10 years he’s been a steady presence in front of the microphone, reading aloud the text of bills, amendments and resolutions. When it came time to recite the articles of impeachment on the House floor, he was the one who did it.

“It’s almost like that feeling when you go to the gym and you just have to get yourself pumped up,” said Novotny. “It doesn’t have a calming effect, it has quite the opposite. But I think in a stressful environment, sometimes you need to be prepared, because it just gets you primed for what might be coming.”

Back in early March when I first sat down with Novotny, he was reflecting on his 10 years as reading clerk, the first openly gay person to hold the position. Most of the discussion focused on what it was like to serve in that role at such an historic moment.